Political parties welcome Governor’s assent to Bill banning online gambling

April 11, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Political parties in Tamil Nadu welcomed Governor R.N. Ravi’s decision to grant his assent to the Bill seeking to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming in the State.

In a statement, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the Governor’s nod to the Bill, though delayed, will put an end to suicides linked to online gambling.

He urged the State government to immediately publish the law in the gazette and take measures to fight legal challenges, if any.

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Governor was in a situation where he had to explain why he delayed giving his assent till now. He also urged the Governor to give his assent to the pending Bills.

“The assent should have come earlier. Though it was delayed, it is a welcome development,” TMC president G.K. Vasan said. DMDK founder Vijayakant echoed his view.

AIADMK spokesperson D. Jayakumar said that with respect to legislation framed in the interest of the people of Tamil Nadu, the Governor should give his approval. However, he hastened to add that if any Bill was formulated with a political motive, there was no need for the Governor to give his nod.

He accused the DMK of adopting “double-standards” with regard to the office of the Governor. The party, which was now calling for the abolition of the post, had, while in Opposition, approached Governors to make representations against the government of the day, he said.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed happiness over the Governor’s decision.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)