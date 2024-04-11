Political parties told to not advertise in print media without prior certification from MCMC

April 11, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has directed political parties and candidates to not advertise in the print media on election day or its eve, without prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

In a statement, the Collector said that no political party or candidate or any organisation should publish any advertisement in the print media for 48 hours from 6 p.m. on April 17 and 6 p.m. on April 19 unless pre-certified by the MCMC.

Candidates of recognised political parties and Independent candidates will be required to apply for the same in advance at the Collectorate. The Collector also appealed to print media to take approval of the MCMC before publishing any advertisement.