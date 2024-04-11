GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Political parties told to not advertise in print media without prior certification from MCMC

April 11, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has directed political parties and candidates to not advertise in the print media on election day or its eve, without prior certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

In a statement, the Collector said that no political party or candidate or any organisation should publish any advertisement in the print media for 48 hours from 6 p.m. on April 17 and 6 p.m. on April 19 unless pre-certified by the MCMC.

Candidates of recognised political parties and Independent candidates will be required to apply for the same in advance at the Collectorate. The Collector also appealed to print media to take approval of the MCMC before publishing any advertisement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.