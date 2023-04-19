Political parties question delay in Vengaivayal investigation 

April 19, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Legislators of three political parties on Tuesday questioned in the Assembly the delay by the Crime Branch CID police in identifying the offenders in the incident of human faeces found in the overhead tank that supplied water to the Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district.

The incident happened in December. While the local police initially investigated the case, it was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID. AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, who spoke on the discussion regarding the budgetary demands for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, said it was saddening that the government was still not able to bring the offenders to book.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MLA S.S. Balaji said it was surprising that the Tamil Nadu police, especially the CB-CID, which was “renowned for its investigative prowess”, was not able to crack the incident that happened in a tiny village. Communist Party of India (Marxist) M. Chinnadurai representing Gandharvakottai constituency where Vengaivayal is located also expressed similar concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Minister for Law S. Regupathy said the fact that the incident happened in the middle of the night in the tiny hamlet with no CCTV cameras or other possibilities to monitor the movement of people at night made the investigation difficult. Assuring that the CB-CID investigation was progressing, the Minister said that the government was also waiting for the report of the one-man commission appointed recently by the Madras High Court to look into the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT