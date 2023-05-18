ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties in Tamil Nadu hail Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the law allowing jallikattu

May 18, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The upshot of the ruling is that the State Assemblies can pass legislation on subjects placed on the Concurrent List, says Anbumani Ramadoss; Supreme Court has accepted the law passed by the State Cabinet, says K.S. Alagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict, upholding the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017, which allow the traditional sport.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said the court had accepted the law passed by the State Cabinet. He also lauded the State government’s efforts at getting the ban on the sport lifted.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the verdict was politically significant. Its upshot, he said, is that the State Assemblies could pass legislation on subjects placed on the Concurrent List. The Assembly, he said, also has the right to pass legislation against NEET. The Centre should help to get the President’s assent for the Bill passed by the Assembly to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said the verdict recognised the traditional sport of the State and lauded the efforts of the Central and State governments to preserve it.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani termed the verdict historic and a victory for the Dravidian history.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US