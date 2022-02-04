Political parties criticise Governor

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 00:31 IST

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri “condemned” Governor R.N. Ravi, terming him returning the NEET Bill as being against the sentiments of the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

“Yesterday, our leader Rahul Gandhi spoke in Parliament about the NEET issue in Tamil Nadu and had strongly condemned the Central government’s attitude. Today, in apparent opposition to that, the Governor has returned the Bill. [Raj Bhavan said the Bill was returned on February 1.] This will destroy the future of students from the poor, backward and oppressed sections of society. I strongly condemn the Governor, who has insulted the sentiments of the entire Tamil Nadu Assembly,” Mr. Alagiri said.

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss said the State Assembly must be urgently convened and the NEET law should be passed again and sent to the Governor for his consent. “Mr. Ravi’s comments that the NEET Exemption Bill is against rural and poor students is unacceptable. His position is against social justice. I don’t know how he came to this conclusion,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

TNCC floor leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai demanded the immediate recall of the Governor.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said the Union Government must recall the Governor. In a statement, he said Mr. Ravi’s decision to return the Bill is akin to rejecting the democratic will of people of Tamil Nadu. “His actions are against social justice and democracy. It is not an exaggeration to state that the Governor’s decision in the matters of fundamental rights of the Tamil people sets a bad precedent,” he said.