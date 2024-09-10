GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political parties condole death of T.N. Traders’ Federation president T. Vellaiyan

Published - September 10, 2024 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Tamil Manila Congress, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi, and Tamil Nadu BJP offered their condolences to Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Peravai president T. Vellaiyan, who died in Chennai on Tuesday.

In a statement, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Velliyan worked for the welfare of the traders through ‘night and day’ and expressed his condolences to his family and his fellow traders.

MDMK chief Vaiko said he was instrumental in ensuring that May 5 is celebrated as traders’ day, opposing foreign products and taxation such as Value Added Tax and Goods and Services Taxes. “Vellaiyan was also a part of protecting the rights and interest of Tamils, voiced in support of liberation of Tamil Eelam, protested against pollution of environment by a big factory in Thoothukudi and organised the final rites of journalist Muthukumar who fought for the rights of Tamil Eelam,” he said.

VCK founder and president, Thol. Thirumavalavan said Vellaiyan wasn’t just a voice for traders, but spoke in support of Tamil people as a whole. “In particular, he spoke in support of Eelam Tamils and fought for their welfare along with other comrades. He opposed foreign direct investment, E-commerce, big investors occupying the space of small traders in the earliest stage itself. His passing away is a big loss to all sections of the society,” he said.

Former CM O. Panneerselvam said the traders’ leader lived as the protector of traders’s interests and voiced in support of them whenever they faced issues.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K. Selvaperunthagai, he started out as Congressman due to his devotion to former CM and Congress leader K. Kamaraj and later founded the traders’ outfit to protect their rights and interests and organised several protests.

TMC president G.K. Vasan said he had worked for the uplift of traders and lived for the welfare of the traders until his last breath.

Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T. Velmurugan recalled he was at the forefront of protests in favour of Tamil Eelam, release of seven Tamil convicts in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case, and other issues faced by the Tamil society.

Tamil Nadu BJP convenor, H. Raja, also expressed his condolences.

