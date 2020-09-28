Political parties condemn defacement of statue

Punish the culprits, says BJP leader

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan condemned the defacing of Periyar’s statue in Tiruchi on Sunday.

“This is an extremely condemnable act. Whoever has indulged in this inhumane act must be punished and police should take swift action to arrest them,” Mr. Murugan said in a statement.

Reacting to DMK MP Kanimozhi who had asked if this was the respect the BJP was showing to Periyar, he said it was a politically motivated statement.

“This shows that the DMK is trying to gain political mileage out of this issue and even before an investigation is conducted in the matter, her statement raises doubt that this could be a political conspiracy. The police should question Ms. Kanimozhi to find the truth,” he said.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, while condemning the incident and calling for the immediate arrest of those involved in the defacement of Periyar’s statue, questioned why the Tamil Nadu government was silent over the repeated incidents of attacks on Periyar’s statues in the State. “Why is the government not taking any action on these incidents when it should act with an iron hand?,” he asked.

TMC president G.K. Vasan too condemned the incident and said those involved must be arrested.