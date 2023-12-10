ADVERTISEMENT

Political parties and firms donate towards cyclone relief

December 10, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The MPs, MLAs and local body representatives belonging to the CPI(M) would contribute one month of their salary to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund, said party state secretary K. Balakrishnan. The party has two MPs, two MLAs and a number of local body representatives.

On Saturday, Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and handed over a cheque for 10 lakh, a month salary of party MLAs and MPs.

Rajiv Karthikeyan, Managing Director of Leap Green Energy Private Limited handed over a cheque for Rs one crore and Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director of Ashok Leyland donated Rs three crore.

