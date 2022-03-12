Political motives behind religious clashes: CM

‘Prompt action must be taken against those posting messages spreading enmity’

‘Prompt action must be taken against those posting messages spreading enmity’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday that political motives were behind religious clashes, which must be stopped.

He made the remarks on the final day of the three-day conference of Collectors, police and forest department officials.

Mr. Stalin also endorsed the view of police officials that social media posts were the primary reason for caste clashes and religious divide. Those elements must be nipped in the bud and action must be taken immediately against those posting such messages, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the police officials not to view caste clashes as a mere law and order problem but as a social problem. Not only illiterate youths but also some of the educated with no jobs were behind such clashes, he noted. “We need to identify such youths and offer them counselling and create job opportunities for them...”

He also said the suggestion to have a special intelligence unit in districts, similar to the one in Coimbatore, to curb caste conflicts would be considered.

He welcomed suggestions from police officials, such as inter-departmental coordination to resolve disputes, a State-wide sexual offenders registry, appearance of notorious elements through video-conference and having a national media analytics centre and a social media lab, similar to the Union government’s facilities.

The Chief Minister sought a report from the police on crimes through social media and how to prevent them. He said details of both local and migrant workers should be documented by the Departments of Revenue, Police and Labour.

He pointed to the feedback that 80% of public grievances, under the Mudhalvarin Mugavari initiative, related to the revenue, rural and police departments and said these departments should improve their functioning.

Mr. Stalin welcomed suggestions for increasing the State’s forest cover to 33% and assured the officials of fund allocation.

He also sought the Collectors’ cooperation in the implementation of government schemes and told them to focus on Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, the agriculture budget, Illam Thedi Kalvi and Naan Mudhalvan.

“Education and health are like the two eyes for this government. Building roads, electricity and providing food are the next goals. There should be no hindrance as crores of rupee is allocated for these schemes,” Mr. Stalin said. He also told the Collectors to create a dashboard to monitor the implementation of the schemes.

Mr. Stalin presented department-wise awards to the best performing districts. The Collectors of Tiruchi and Thiruvallur got the 2022 awards for taking quick action on petitions received under Mudhalvarin Mugavari. The Sivaganga Collector got the 2021 award for the best performance of the Disabilities Welfare Department.