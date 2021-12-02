Tamil Nadu

Political leaders, rights activists condemn Khurram Parvez’s arrest under UAPA

Political leaders and human rights activists from Tamil Nadu, including MDMK founder Vaiko, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, MMK president Prof. Jawahirullah and Tamilaga Valurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Kashmir’s prominent human rights activist Khurram Parvez by the National Intelligence Agency on November 21 under various provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). In a joint statement, they demanded his immediate release along with withdrawal of all charges.

The statement said the activist’s arrest indicates that Indian government would not allow any voice echoing the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir to be heard.

“In the Bhima- Koregaon case, the Modi government which had arrested social activists Sudha Bhardwaj, Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlaka and Anand Teldumde, under the draconian UAPA law, had subsequently illegally imprisoned student activist Umar Khalid, journalist Siddique Kappan etc. Now the arrest of Kashmir human rights activist Khurram Parvez is aimed at suppressing the voices of activists against the fascist Indian government,” the statement said.

“The arrest raises a suspicion on the Indian Government’s intention of unleashing brutal violence towards Kashmir people,” the statement added.


