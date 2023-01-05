Political leaders, public take part in funeral procession of Erode East MLA Thirumahan Everaa

January 05, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - ERODE

The body of E. Thirumahan Everaa, MLA of the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, who died of cardiac arrest in Erode on Wednesday, was cremated at the modern crematorium in Karungalpalayam, in the city on Thursday afternoon.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Swaminathan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri, MPs Karti P. Chidambaram, A. Ganeshamurthi and S. Jothimani, Tamil Manila Congress president and MP G.K. Vasan, Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu and leaders and functionaries of various political parties paid homage to the mortal remains of the MLA at his house on Cutchery Street.

A large number of cadre cutting across party lines, members of various trade and industrial associations and members of the public took part in the funeral procession and paid their final respects. The mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the crematorium in the presence of the MLAs’ father and former Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan, family members, Ministers and other leaders.

Mr. Everaa, the great grandson of Dravidar Kazhagam party founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, had contested as a Congress candidate and was elected to the Assembly in 2021. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

As a tribute to the late MLA, over 250 textile shops at Panneerselvam Park and in many parts of the city that came under his constituency were closed for the day.