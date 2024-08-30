ADVERTISEMENT

Political leaders pay tribute to Moopanar on his 23rd death anniversary

Published - August 30, 2024 02:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Moopanar’s son and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan says his father was an example of honesty, simplicity, and purity

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan pays tribute to his father G.K. Moopanar on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday, August 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Various political leaders in Tamil Nadu paid tributes to G.K. Moopanar, the founder of the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday (August 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan paid homage to the leader at his memorial in Teynampet in Chennai.

Others who visited the memorial were A.C. Shanmugam, the founder-president of New Justice Party, Ravi Pachamuthu, the president of Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) Party, and N.R. Dhanapalan, the president of Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

Moopanar’s son and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, while paying his respects, said his father was an example of honesty, simplicity, and purity

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US