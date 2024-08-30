GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Political leaders pay tribute to Moopanar on his 23rd death anniversary

Moopanar’s son and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan says his father was an example of honesty, simplicity, and purity

Published - August 30, 2024 02:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan pays tribute to his father G.K. Moopanar on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday, August 30, 2024

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan pays tribute to his father G.K. Moopanar on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday, August 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Various political leaders in Tamil Nadu paid tributes to G.K. Moopanar, the founder of the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan paid homage to the leader at his memorial in Teynampet in Chennai.

Others who visited the memorial were A.C. Shanmugam, the founder-president of New Justice Party, Ravi Pachamuthu, the president of Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) Party, and N.R. Dhanapalan, the president of Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi.

Moopanar’s son and Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan, while paying his respects, said his father was an example of honesty, simplicity, and purity

