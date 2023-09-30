HamberMenu
Political leaders hail Madras HC verdict on Vachathi brutality

September 30, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Political leaders have hailed the Madras High Court verdict confirming the conviction and sentences of forest, police and revenue officials for the atrocities committed on the residents of Vachathi, a tribal village in Dharmapuri district, in 1992.

Welcoming the verdict, founder-president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thol. Thirumavalavan said it was a lesson for those who use authority against tribals and other ordinary people.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan recalled the long legal battle in the case and hailed the fight put up by the residents of Vachathi and the support extended by CPI(M). He further requested the State government to provide relief and jobs to the affected people and take action against the officials involved, as directed by the court.

Welcoming the verdict, Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said, “Let Vachathi be the last case,” and called for creating widespread awareness on the case.  

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC Wing leader M.P. Ranjan Kumar welcomed the verdict, but said the judgment was delayed. More than 50 people against whom charges have been framed in the case have passed away, he pointed out.

