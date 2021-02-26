Political leaders condole Communist leader D. Pandian’s death

CHENNAI

26 February 2021 12:50 IST

Leaders of the DMK, Congress, MDMK and others expressed grief over the veteran leader’s demise

DMK President M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri expressed grief over the demise of veteran Communist Party of India leader D. Pandian.

“Mr. Pandian had great faith in Tamil Nadu, Tamil and India’s diversity. The news of his demise is hard to digest,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. He also said the demise is a great loss for organisations including the DMK, which are focused on public service, welfare of farmers, middle class and poor people.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin also recalled that Mr. Pandian used to express his opinions boldly with any leader without any hesitation, and enjoyed great respect from national leaders through his meaningful debates in the Parliament.

In a separate statement, Mr. Alagiri recalled that Mr. Pandian was an excellent orator and also flawlessly translated English speeches into Tamil, and extended his condolences.

MDMK chief Vaiko and Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan also condoled the Mr. Pandian’s death.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko recalled that Mr. Pandian led a simple life and dedicated himself to public life and service. “Mr. Pandian was a great writer and well versed with literature. His demise is an irrevocable loss to Tamil Nadu’s political and literary world,” Mr. Vaiko said and extended his condolences to the party cadres and family members.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan termed it a great loss for the Communist Party of India and recalled that Mr. Pandian was friendly with leaders cutting across party lines, despite differences in ideology. He gave voice for people’s welfare till his last breath, Mr. Vasan said in his condolence message.