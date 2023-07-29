Political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri arrested for criticising CJI, Supreme Court over Manipur violence

July 29, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Noted political commentator and publisher Badri Seshadri was arrested early on Saturday, at his residence in Chennai, by the Perambalur district police, for comments made on a YouTube video that were critical of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), and the Supreme Court, over its hearing of a case on the Manipur violence.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from a lawyer, Kaviyarasu of Kadur village, who had lodged a complaint at the Kunnam police station in Perambalur district against Mr. Seshadri.

Police sources said Mr. Seshadri was first detained from his house in Mylapore, Chennai, and was later taken to Perambalur district. Mr. Seshadri, in a recent YouTube interview, was allegedly strongly critical of the Supreme Court and CJI D.Y. Chandrachud.

The case against Mr. Seshadri has been registered under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and 505 1 (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code.

