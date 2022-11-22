Political allies need not hold the same view in every issue: TNCC chief Alagiri

November 22, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Chennai

After near unanimous support for the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case among the other constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday maintained that “releasing the convicts or stating that they are innocent will not be accepted by the Congress party or by those who believe in democracy in India.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Alagiri said the “people do not support such a view held by some political parties”. His comments were sought against the backdrop of VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan meeting one of the former convicts, Ravichandran, in his party office on Monday and describing him as “innocent”.

“In Tamil Nadu, there is no support for LTTE or for the killers of Rajiv Gandhi. If they had enjoyed support, then those political parties that support them should have won in elections. No party has managed to win by raking this particular issue,” argued Mr. Alagiri.

Asked if the Congress party in Tamil Nadu is put in a tight spot by its allies supporting the release of those convicted in the assassination of one of Congress’ tallest leaders and if this could disturb the alliance, Mr. Alagiri explained, “There is no need for all alliance partners to speak in one voice in all issues. If so, then we all can be a part of the same political party. An alliance is made up of many ideologies and many political parties. Various political parties have been brought together on the single straight line called ‘secularism’. There is no need to hold single view in all issues.”

Mr. Alagiri pointed out how the Left parties have always fiercely opposed liberalisation and free market economic policies of Congress party, but are in an alliance in Tamil Nadu.

“This holds true to many parties in any alliance. Sharad Pawar (NCP), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD), Shiva Sena are all in our [national] alliance. Lalu and DMK oppose 10% reservations for Economically Weaker Sections for the open competition category. Every party has held a certain ideology for many decades; they cannot leave them and likewise, we cannot leave them as well. Our fundamental relationship is based on secularism,” he said.

Could the call for the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts be explained as a simple disagreement between allies?

“That’s how we need to understand it. The court has not said that they are innocent. They are convicts who have been released on certain grounds. If they are to be released because they are Tamils, I would like to ask, why there are no calls for other prisoners who have been in jail for many, many years in Tamil Nadu? Those who were arrested after Coimbatore blasts as remand prisoners [in 1998] are still in prisons and there has been no charge sheet on them. Are they not Tamils,” he countered.