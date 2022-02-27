Polio drops given to over 3 lakh children in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts

February 27, 2022

Over 1.70 lakh got the drops in Villupuram and over 1.30 lakh received it in Kallakurichi

Over 1.70 lakh children up to the age of five in Villupuram district were administered polio drops during the intensive pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday. A total of 1,651 booths were set up across the district for the campaign. Villupuram Collector D. Mohan inaugurated the drive at the bus terminus in Vikravandi. The health department will conduct house-to-house visits on Monday and Tuesday, and administer drops to children who were left out. In Kallakurichi district, polio drops were dispatched to respective centres to start immunisation programme at 7 a.m. Over 1.30 lakh children were administered drops at 1,050 booths set up across the district. More than 4,400 persons, including noon-meal staff, officials from the Health Education and Social Welfare departments, non-governmental organisations and members of Rotary Clubs, were engaged in the work. The programme commenced simultaneously at all government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, sub-centres, private hospitals and governemnt schools.



