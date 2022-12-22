Policy to support women-led start-ups soon, says MSME Secretary

December 22, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

State govt. taking various initiatives to support start-up ecosystem, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s MSME Secretary V. Arun Roy on Thursday said a policy to support women-led start-ups and rural tech start-ups would be unveiled soon.

Addressing entrepreneurs at the Confederation of India Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu Start-up Confluence 2022, he briefed about the various initiatives that the State government has taken in the last few months to provide financial support to start-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State has an alternative investment fund registered with SEBI called the Tamil Nadu Emerging Sector Seed Fund where we would invest in MSME and start-ups coming up in emerging sectors. The first 4-5 investments are ready to be made. We are also looking to start a green climate fund which is awaiting registration with SEBI,” Mr. Roy said. He also pointed out that the department has shortlisted entrepreneurs for the SC/ST Fund that was announced by the government and this would be doled out soon.

Noting that Tamil Nadu’s economic performance has been exceptionally good despite several crisis, Mr. Roy said that “we have not done well when it comes to start-ups”. And to correct this, the government in the last few months had taken many steps and extended support to the start-up ecosystem, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vanitha Venugopal, Chief Business Officer, Tamil Nadu UAV Corporation, elucidated the various opportunities available for drone start-ups. “There is a huge employment opportunity in the drone sector. We will be introducing drone studies for engineering students under the Naan Mudhalvan initiative,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US