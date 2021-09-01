Policy to regulate M-sand business soon

Drones will be used to check illegal mining of minerals, says Duraimurugan

The government will come up with a policy to regulate the manufacturing, quality and price of M-sand, Minister for Mines and Minerals Duraimurugan announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“To check the quality of M-sand being sold and to monitor its manufacture and price, we will draw up a policy,” he said.

Drones would be used to check illegal mining of minerals, he said. A project would be implemented at a cost of ₹25 crore to use drones to check whether minerals mined by contractors were in line with the agreement made between the government and the party. Mining of minerals would be prohibited in cultural heritage sites that reflect the rich lives of ancient Tamils, he said. “Mining within 500 metre from these sites will be prohibited,” he said.

Attempting to capitalise on the old quarries whose licences have expired, the government has identified 436 unused quarries to hand them over either to Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board or local bodies so that they could be used for storing water, he said.

Granite quarry waste lying unused for several years would be used to boost the State revenue, he said. “Rates will be fixed and additional revenue to the government ensured with the sale of granite quarry waste,” he said. Studies would be undertaken by Tamil Nadu Minerals Limited to look into the possibility of manufacturing lithium-iron batteries with high-grade graphite flakes, Mr. Duraimurugan said.