Policy soon for senior citizens and women

Minister makes announcement

The Tamil Nadu government will formulate a policy for senior citizens to ensure an honourable life for them, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan told the Assembly on Wednesday.

“As per the 2011 census, there were 75 lakh senior citizens in the State. It became 11.2% of the population in 2017-18 and could reach 1.5 crore in 2030,” she said.

“A State policy for them will be evolved, taking into account their growing population,” she said, replying to demand for grants for her department.

She also announced the government’s decision to formulate the Tamil Nadu State New Women Policy.

“It is necessary to ensure equal opportunity and rights for women as per the Constitution, develop skills, and get them space and opportunities in politics,” the Minister explained.

Ms. Jeevan said a separate welfare board would be set up for widows and destitute women.

The board will address the issues faced by widows, destitute women and spinsters.

The board will provide them education and impart skills for employment.