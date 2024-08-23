GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policewomen can serve in districts of their choice for three years once they return from their maternity leave

Published - August 23, 2024 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the President of India, Union Home Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Medals to police personnel at an event in Chennai on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the President of India, Union Home Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Medals to police personnel at an event in Chennai on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to relax the norms to allow policewomen to serve in districts of their choice for three years once they return from their maternity leave, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Friday.

The government took this decision on representations about the challenges faced by policewomen in taking care of their babies, he said. The decision, he added, would help policewomen get transfer to the districts of their parents or of their in-laws for taking care of their babies for at least three years, Mr. Stalin said.

He was speaking at a function, held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai, in which he presented the President of India, Union Home Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Medals to police personnel.

Mr. Stalin also announced that the police would be trained in handling cases of abduction of women and offences against women and children. Calling upon the police to serve the people and ensure their safety, he asked them to ensure a State free of drugs and sexual offences. “If offences happen, the accused persons should be arrested at once. The accused persons should be brought to book and should be punished,” he stressed.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present at the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.