Policewomen can serve in districts of their choice for three years once they return from their maternity leave

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to relax the norms to allow policewomen to serve in districts of their choice for three years once they return from their maternity leave, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Friday.

The government took this decision on representations about the challenges faced by policewomen in taking care of their babies, he said. The decision, he added, would help policewomen get transfer to the districts of their parents or of their in-laws for taking care of their babies for at least three years, Mr. Stalin said.

He was speaking at a function, held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai, in which he presented the President of India, Union Home Minister and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Medals to police personnel.

Mr. Stalin also announced that the police would be trained in handling cases of abduction of women and offences against women and children. Calling upon the police to serve the people and ensure their safety, he asked them to ensure a State free of drugs and sexual offences. “If offences happen, the accused persons should be arrested at once. The accused persons should be brought to book and should be punished,” he stressed.

Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present at the function.