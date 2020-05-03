Tamil Nadu

Policeman’s timely intervention saves life of old man in Tirupattur

Superintendent of Police P. Vijay Kumar, who was on patrol in Vaniyambadi, administered first aid to the man who had suffered a seizure.

Timely intervention by policemen on Saturday saved the life of a senior citizen who had suffered a seizure on a road in Tirupattur district.

Superintendent of Police P. Vijay Kumar and his team, who were on patrol in Vaniyambadi, happened upon the elderly man who had fainted. A few policemen rushed to help the old man and alerted healthcare services. The policeman administered first aid to the elder, who was later taken to a hospital.

Mr. Vijay Kumar visited the man after hospitalisation and doctors informed him that the patient was recovering. He said it was routine to help anyone who was having a medical emergency and added that he did his part to save a life. He reiterated that people, especially the elderly, should not frequent marketplaces and avoid venturing out in hot weather.

There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tirupattur so far and the local administration has announced intensified lockdown in thickly populated areas of Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur, Mr. Vijay Kumar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 5:15:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/policemans-timely-intervention-saves-life-in-tirupattur/article31494555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY