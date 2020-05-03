Policeman’s timely intervention saves life of old man in Tirupattur

Timely intervention by policemen on Saturday saved the life of a senior citizen who had suffered a seizure on a road in Tirupattur district.

Superintendent of Police P. Vijay Kumar and his team, who were on patrol in Vaniyambadi, happened upon the elderly man who had fainted. A few policemen rushed to help the old man and alerted healthcare services. The policeman administered first aid to the elder, who was later taken to a hospital.

Mr. Vijay Kumar visited the man after hospitalisation and doctors informed him that the patient was recovering. He said it was routine to help anyone who was having a medical emergency and added that he did his part to save a life. He reiterated that people, especially the elderly, should not frequent marketplaces and avoid venturing out in hot weather.

There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in Tirupattur so far and the local administration has announced intensified lockdown in thickly populated areas of Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur, Mr. Vijay Kumar said.