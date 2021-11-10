Policeman transferred over a scuffle with motorist

Heated exchange The Sub-Inspector during the scuffle.

TIRUPATTUR

10 November 2021 00:18 IST

A case was filed against the motorist for hindering a govt. official’s duty

A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI), attached to the Alangayam police station near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, has been shifted to the Armed Reserve (AR) wing of the Tirupattur District Police after a scuffle between him and a motorist went viral on Tuesday.

Police said K. Umapathy, the SSI, was conducting a routine vehicle check in Alangayam town and tried to stop S. Manikandan, 30, who went ahead without stopping. Mr. Umapathy chased and cornered the motorist, and tried to confiscate the vehicle.

When Mr. Manikandan prevented him from doing so, Mr. Umapathy hit the motorist, which led to an exchange of blows between them. Some onlookers took videos of the scuffle. "The SSI should not have behaved in such a manner. As a disciplinary action, we shifted him to the AR wing," K. Balakrishnan, SP, Tirupattur, told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was filed by the Alangayam police against the motorist , who was not drunk at the time of the incident, for preventing a government officer on-duty from doing his work, the police said.