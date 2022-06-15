Policeman not inclined to donate day's salary to help Sri Lanka

He cites assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi and insufficiency of salary as reasons

A head constable serving in the Madras High Court security team has expressed his disinclination to donate one day’s salary for helping Sri Lankans suffering from a economic crisis.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, High Court Security, the head constable M. Janarthanan said that he had been serving the police department for over 18 years and that he was not interested in donating his salary. The reasons cited by him were that the former Prime Minister was assassinated by Sri Lankan nationals and that many police personnel had died and also suffered severe injuries when human bomb Dhanu blew herself up.

Apart from these, the policeman also stated that the State government had recently cancelled the leave encashment benefit making it impossible for police personnel to surrender 15 days of earned leave. Further, though the Centre had announced increase in Dearness Allowance for its employees, the State government was yet to announce a consequential increase for its staff too.

The policeman also said that Justice N. Kirubakaran (since retired), had on many occasions, stressed upon the need for the government to increase the salaries of police personnel. Yet, the government was yet to act upon his suggestion, the head constable said.

"The intention of the government to help a neighbouring nation is certainly welcome, but when I am unable to sustain my family with the present income, I cannot afford to donate my day's salary for others," he added.