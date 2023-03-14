HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Policeman in Cuddalore district arrested for bribery

The special sub-inspector of police, attached to the Kullanchavadi police station, was arrested by investigators of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on Monday

March 14, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Kullanchavadi police station, on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 from a complainant.

According to DVAC sources, the complainant alleged that he was being harassed by the SSI T. Balasundraram, for investigating a complaint filed by him. Based on his complaint lodged with the DVAC, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan caught the SSI red-handed when he was accepting the bribe. He was arrested.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police / arrest / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.