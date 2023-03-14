Policeman in Cuddalore district arrested for bribery

March 14, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - CUDDALORE

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a Special Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Kullanchavadi police station, on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹5,000 from a complainant.

According to DVAC sources, the complainant alleged that he was being harassed by the SSI T. Balasundraram, for investigating a complaint filed by him. Based on his complaint lodged with the DVAC, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan caught the SSI red-handed when he was accepting the bribe. He was arrested.