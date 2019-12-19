Tamil Nadu

Policeman dies of heart attack while on duty

A special sub-inspector on duty died of a heart attack, when he was carrying out vehicle checks on the Arakkonam-Tiruttani Road early on Wednesday.

Police sources said a resident of Anpundi near Vellore, Vasudevan, 56, attached to the Arakkonam taluk police station was carrying out vehicle check along with other policemen, Rajaram, Vinayagam and Mano.

At around 4 a.m., he swooned on the road and his colleagues rushed him to the government hospital in Arakkonam. However, doctors at the hospital declared him “dead on arrival”.

Arakkonam taluk police registered a case and are investigating.

