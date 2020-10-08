Policeman dies in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai

08 October 2020 14:49 IST

The 45-year-old was initially positive for COVID-19, but later tested negative, and died due to a cardiac arrest, officials said

A 45-year-old policeman, who initially tested COVID-19 positive, died due to a cardiac arrest on October 6, a few days after his swab test results returned negative.

According to police, Murugan was a resident of Mariyamman Kovil Street, Old Colony, Thanipadi. He enlisted in the year 2002 and was working at the Thandrampet police station in Tiruvannamalai district.

A police officer said that he took a COVID-19 test on September 19 and was found positive on September 21. He was admitted at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, and due to a fall in his oxygen saturation levels, he was shifted to the ICU on September 24. On October 1, he was subjected to a swab test and the result was negative for COVID-19. But he was still under treatment, and suffered a cardiac arrest on the night of October 6.

He is survived by his wife Rasathi and three children.