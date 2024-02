February 15, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A policeman attached to the traffic wing in Thuckalay in Kanniyakumari district died while on duty after a lorry hit his motorcycle on Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Highway near Eraniel on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was identified as special sub-inspector J. Justin, 53. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled his death and announced a solatium of ₹25 lakh.

