Police zero in on M.P.-based gang in highway cell phone robbery case

A day after the robbery of smart phones worth crores of rupees, on the highway in Krishnagiri, the police have zeroed in on a gang from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. The dacoity was carried out by the Ankit Jhanjhar gang, according to the police.

Seven police teams under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar and headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Shaktivel have been formed.

More details have emerged on the crime, which until late on Wednesday evening awaited a formal complaint from the consignor from Sriperampudur Industrial Estate.

According to the FIR, the consignment consisting of 15 boxes of 928 mobiles each from Flextronics Technology India Private Limited, Kancheepuram, was bound for Maharashtra. The consignee was Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited.

The goods, being transported in a DHL courier service-owned container truck, were being driven by Arun Kumar, 34, with the assistance of a stand-by driver Satish Kumar, 29.

According to the police, at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, over 8 men in 3 lorries intercepted the vehicle, beat up the drivers and drove away the container truck at knife-point.

The truck was later found abandoned 10 km away on the highway near Alagubavi off the Shoolagiri highway, where the dacoits had transferred the consignment to another vehicle.

The abandoned vehicle was spotted several hours later.

Forensic teams inspected the site of crime and the vehicle. An FIR has been registered under Sections 395 and 397 of the IPC.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Periaiah inspected the spot.