Police warn youth against flying kites using manja thread

The Vellore district police on Saturday warned those flying kites using manja thread. They said parents would be held responsible if the children were seen flying kites.

A police official Suresh Babu, 36, working in Vellore Central Prison, was badly injured when he was going on a two-wheeler near Voorhees College. He was rushed to a private hospital and was out of danger.

Following the incident, the Vellore North, South, Bagayam and Sathuvachari police conducted a search and found several youths flying kites and warned them. Stringent action would be taken if the menace continued, they said.