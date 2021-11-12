Police warn rumour-mongers

Department threatens to freeze social media accounts of such persons

The police have warned of stringent action against those who spread misinformation on rain over social media.

A press release from police headquarters said the police personnel with staff of other departments had been working hard, day and night, in doing relief works after monsoon rain lashed the city and many other districts.

“Under such circumstances, a few anti-social elements, utilising the avenues such as social media platforms, have been deliberately spreading rumours on rain and flood with criminal intention to create fear in the minds of the general public. Such persons have been posting old visuals and pictures of floods in the city and other places of the country,” said the release.

Such misinformation campaigns by them were done with malicious intent to defame the administration, which was an offence as per law, police said, and warned that stringent action would be taken against those who post content contrary to truth. They would freeze social media accounts of such persons.