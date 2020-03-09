Police warn of action against rumour-mongers

CHENNAI

09 March 2020 01:15 IST

More flight services cancelled

The Tamil Nadu police have warned of action against those spreading rumours about COVID-19 and creating panic. State intelligence sources confirmed that cyber cell sleuths were in touch with health officials to remove alarming messages about the spread of the virus from social media platforms.

Even as the State Health Department is gearing up by mobilising its manpower and infrastructure to counter the threat posed by the coronavirus and more international airlines are pruning flight operations to/from Chennai, the police have mounted surveillance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc. to keep tabs on unconfirmed reports on COVID-19 that could create panic in society, police sources said on Sunday. "Rumours spread fast on social media, leading to unwanted panic among the people. We have asked the cyber crime police to keep a close watch on posts relating to the coronavirus and take steps to block alarming messages that are contrary to the truth. This will done in consultation with health officials and appropriate action will be taken against those posting such messages,” a senior police official said.

International airlines have been cancelling services at short notice due to a drastic fall in the number of passengers.

A Sri Lankan Airlines flight to Chennai was cancelled on Saturday night, while IndiGo and Kuwait Airlines flights between Chennai and Kuwait were not operated in the last two days.