Police warn against circulating fake messages on social media about kidnapping of children

March 03, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore District Police warned rumour mongers against circulating fake messages on social media platforms on kidnapping of children in the district.

In a press release, the police said that of late, rumours were being spread on social media platforms about attempts to kidnap children by a group of persons. These fake messages were being spread with the intention of causing panic amongst the public.

The Police called upon the public not to worry and panic on hearing and viewing of such fake videos/messages and to contact the Police Helpline at 100 or control room on 04142 284333 in this regard.

The police also warned rumour mongers against spreading these messages and said legal action would be taken against those continuing to do so.

