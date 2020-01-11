Police want bail to Wilson’s assailant quashed

The police have moved a petition before Special Court in Poonamallee seeking to cancel bail granted to three terror involved in the murder of Tiruvallur Hindu Munnani leader K.P.S. Suresh Kumar in 2014

The three murder accused are S. Syed Ali Nawas, 25; A. Abdul Shameem, 25, both from Kanyakumari; and C Khaja Moideen, 47, of Cuddalore — skipped trial in December, following which the Ambattur Industrial Estate police conducted a search and reported them missing.

Special Public Prosecutor C.S. Pillai moved a petition before the special court on behalf of Assistant Commissioner of Ambattur seeking to cancel the bail granted to Kaja Mohideen, Syed Ali Nawaz and Abdul Shameem.

Kaja Mohideen and Syed Ali Nawaz were arrested by the Delhi police on Thursday. Abdul Shameem is an accused in the killing of Special SI Wilson.

Meanwhile, police conducted searches in Kolathur, Red Hills, Mangadu and other places on suspicion of that the assailants of Wilson holed up here.