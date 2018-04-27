Police unearthed scam before I-T searches, but took no action

A month before the Income Tax department conducted searches on the manufacturer of MDM brand of gutkha in the Red Hills area in July 2015 and seized incriminating documents, a special team of the Chennai Police, following a tip-off, stormed a godown where a huge quantity of the contraband was stored.

Interestingly, neither the gutkha was seized nor any case registered. Soon after the surprise check, several mobile phone calls were allegedly made by agents of the gutkha manufacturer to “influential” persons forcing two Deputy Commissioners of Police and their teams to make a strategic retreat, sources in the intelligence agencies said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the special Central Crime Branch team and the Madhavaram district police searched the godown where lorry loads of gutkha worth several crore of rupees were kept. While police sources claimed that the gutkha was seized and moved to the nearest police station, there is neither any case nor record of such a seizure.

Mystery remains

Sources in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said investigators stumbled upon the information during the course of the probe. Inspectors, sub-inspectors and others who took part in the operation admitted to the surprise check but pleaded ignorance as to why no case was registered. “Who intervened to call off the operation without bringing the seizures on record or registering a case, remains a mystery,” a source said.

“Police personnel who were part of the search operation have given a statement that a huge quantity of gutkha was unearthed. But there is no record of the operation...we have brought the details shared by the officials concerned on record. The investigation was in the final stage with questionnaires about to be sent to Mr. T.K. Rajendran and Mr. George,” a DVAC officer said.

Despite the CBI probe, the DVAC, the officer said, would continue its investigation into the missing of reports submitted by the I-T department to the then Chief Secretary and the then DGP.