Police unearth job racket in Tiruvallur; man arrested for cheating 18 persons

The accused allegedly collected ₹4.67 lakh from one of the candidates

The Tiruvallur District Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a 25-year-old accused for allegedly cheating job aspirants.

The name of the arrested man was given A. Aravindhan of Thirupachur colony. The police said G. Parthasarathy, 21, of Nadukuthagai village in Thirunindravur, had appeared for written exam for the post of police constable in 2020 and approached Aravindhan, who claimed to be working in the department.

A few days later, Aravindhan called Mr. Parthasarathy and informed him that he was not selected. He told the candidate that he could get him the job of an office assistant in the District Police Office and collected ₹4,67,207 through mobile wallet and other transactions. He issued fake appointment orders to Mr. Parthasarathy.

The crime came to light when Mr. Parthasarathy sent the appointment order to the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur, through WhatsApp helpline number 6379904848. Immediately, a Cyber Crime Wing team arrested Aravindhan. A cellphone, two SIM cards and incriminating documents were seized from him.

Police investigation revealed that Aravindhan applied to the Home Guards in 2020 and used to visit the District Police Office regularly when he reportedly developed acquaintance with some staff in the department. He misused their name and cheated 10 persons with the promise of a job in the Police Department and eight more with the promise of getting placements in Hyundai.

He was remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on. The role of the staff working at the District Police Office in connivance with the suspect is being probed.

Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar advised job aspirants to try on merit and not fall prey to fraudulent calls and messages.