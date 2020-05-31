Tamil Nadu

Police trace missing newborn baby within hours in Tirupattur

A woman, posing mother’s classmate, takes the child from the hospital

Tirupattur town police traced a 3-day-old baby boy within a few hours of his kidnap from a hospital and handed him over to parents, Resein Sultana and Sheriff, of Krishnagiri district.

A woman, who introduced herself as a classmate of the baby’s mother, took him from the hospital under the pretext of showing him to her sister admitted in the same hospital. The mother raised an alarm with security and medical staff at the hospital.

Superintendent of Police P. Vijaykumar, who visited the Government Hospital, said the baby was traced with a woman on Devanga Street in Tirupattur in a few hours with the help of CCTV footage, residents who instantly cooperated and the special police team members who did a good tracking work.

The kidnapper, Reheena, was taken to Tirupattur town police station for interrogation.

“The baby is safe and the credit goes to the public who helped police in tracing the baby. I particularly thank the person who gave information to the police after hearing the cries of the baby in a house. We are trying to know the reasons for the kidnap,” the SP said.

The case is under investigation.

