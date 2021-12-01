Police told to curb rowdyism, gutkha sale

Pressing issue: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting with senior police officials at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

01 December 2021 01:31 IST

Chief Minister calls for stepping up surveillance

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed the police to curb rowdyism and sale of ganja, drugs, etc., in the State.

Chairing a review meeting of senior police officers at the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin asked the police to mount surveillance on rowdy elements and drug peddlers who had come to adverse notice in the recent past, police sources said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary S.K. Prabhakar, Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, ADGP (Law & Order) P. Thamarai Kannan, ADGP (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham among others participated in the meeting.

