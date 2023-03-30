HamberMenu
Police to set up outpost inside Vellore Fort for better surveillance

The initiative comes in the wake of seven persons, including a juvenile, being arrested by the North Police on Thursday for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the fort complex this week

March 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The temporary police booth set up at the entrance of Vellore Fort on Thursday.

The district police will soon set up a police outpost with a few constables at the Vellore Fort to enhance the existing security arrangements within the protected monument.

The initiative, a long standing demand of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), comes in the wake of seven persons, including a juvenile, being arrested by the North Police on Thursday for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab at the fort complex on Monday. Later in the day, the six persons were sent to judicial custody up to April 13 and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian inspected the fort complex on Thursday along with local ASI officials, who were led by S. Ramarao, Conservation Assistant (CA), ASI (Vellore), to get first-hand knowledge on the existing security arrangements in the facility.

“With guidance from the district administration, we have decided to set up a police outpost in the fort complex to ensure safety of visitors including tourists,” Mr. Kannan told The Hindu.

As a stop-gap measure, a temporary police booth was set up at the entrance of the fort on Thursday. A small police team has been deployed at the booth.

