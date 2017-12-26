Police to seek 10 days custody of accused in Hindu Munnani leader’s murder

The Special Investigation Division (SID) of the Crime Branch-CID investigating the murder of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasikumar is likely to seek 10 days custody of Mohamed Mubarak, whom it arrested on Monday for the crime.

The SID had picked up Mubarak (38) from Vadakkipalayam Pirivu, Pollachi, when he was on his way to meet his family on Kaliyappa Street, Saibaba Colony.

The SID said Mubarak, Subair and two others — Sadam Hussain and Gani — had hacked Sasikumar to death on September 22, 2016 in Subramaniyampalayam, near Thudiyalur. They had conspired at Mubarak’s house to murder Sasikumar as they suspected the latter’s involvement in the murder of J. Abul Hakkim in September 2016, said the police.

After the incident, Mubarak had fled to Karnataka and moved between Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka and Telangana he had sold clothes to make a living. The police had already arrested Subair and Sadam Hussain, and the latter is out on bail. Subair is in Salem Central Prison.

The SID said Mubarak was a member of a political party and worked as a generator mechanic in Coimbatore.