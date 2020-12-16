Police to probe fake email account created in Cuddalore Collector’s name

CUDDALORE

16 December 2020 16:45 IST

The district administration has lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore New Town Police to probe a fake email account created in the name of District Collector, Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri.

According to an official, the fake email account: executivecdirector50@gmail.com, claiming to be the Collector’s had been mailing links and messages not related to the administration. The official said the fake email id was the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements. “We have lodged a complaint with the police to trace the IP address of the person,” he said.

“The official email of the Cuddalore Collector is collrcud@nic.in and cudcollector@gmail.com. If anybody gets an email from any other other email address claiming to be from the Collector, they should not open it,” said the Collector.