Police to launch dedicated helpline for women in distress and senior citizens, says new Cuddalore SP

CUDDALORE

14 June 2021 15:04 IST

S. Sakthi Ganesan, a 2013 batch IPS officer, on Monday assumed office as the Superintendent of Police of Cuddalore district.

Prior to this, Mr. Ganesan was the Superintendent of Police of Namakkal district. He succeeds M. Sree Abhinav who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Salem Rural district.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ganesan said that highest priority will be accorded to maintenance of law and order.

The district police have been directed to prepare a road map of road-facing CCTV cameras in their jurisdiction. This will ensure that all important places and roads are brought under surveillance, he said. Based on the map, the police will be working towards installation of CCTVs to prevent crimes.

Mr. Ganesan said the police will soon come out with a dedicated helpline: ‘Ladies First’ and ‘Hello Seniors’ to redress grievances of women and senior citizens in the district. The helplines will be manned by a Sub-Inspector of Police and will function under the direct supervision of the SP. People can call the numbers and give the details so that the police in concerned jurisdiction can act swiftly.

The complaints will be immediately sorted out and a separate register will be maintained for this purpose, Mr. Ganesan added.