Police to auction seized vehicles

The district police in Tiruvannamalai will auction 160 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, at the parade grounds for the Armed Reserve at the office of the Superintendent of Police here at 10 a.m. on September 28.

These vehicles were seized during raids at illicit arrack making units by the Prohibition Enforcement wing. All COVID-19 safety norms, including compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing, should be followedat the auction. Interested persons should pay an entry fee of ₹100 and a token advance of ₹1,000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on September 26. For details, call 04175-233920.