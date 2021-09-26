Tamil Nadu

Police to auction seized vehicles

The district police in Tiruvannamalai will auction 160 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, at the parade grounds for the Armed Reserve at the office of the Superintendent of Police here at 10 a.m. on September 28.

These vehicles were seized during raids at illicit arrack making units by the Prohibition Enforcement wing. All COVID-19 safety norms, including compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing, should be followedat the auction. Interested persons should pay an entry fee of ₹100 and a token advance of ₹1,000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on September 26. For details, call 04175-233920.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2021 2:18:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-to-auction-seized-vehicles/article36676065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY