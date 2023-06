June 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

As many as 160 vehicles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram on June 28 from 10 a.m.

According to a release, 36 four-wheelers and 124 two-wheelers would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction would have to pay ₹5,000 for four-wheelers and ₹2,000 for two-wheelers with Goods and Service Tax (GST).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.