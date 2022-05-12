Police team that cracked Mylapore double murder case draws CM’s praise 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday appreciated a special police team for swiftly cracking the Mylapore double murder case and arresting the accused within six hours.

Last Saturday, Srikanth, an auditor, and his wife Anuradha were brutally murdered at their house in Mylapore. Their driver Krishna, a Nepali national, and his associate Ravi Rai, from Darjeeling, were arrested by the city police in Ongole with the help of the Andhra Pradesh police.

The duo confessed to the crime and showed the police the place where they had buried the bodies. A total of 1,127 sovereigns of gold jewellery, two diamond nose rings, silver articles and a car were seized from them. An official press release said the Chief Minister appreciated the police team - Deputy Commissioner Disha Mittal, Assistant Commissioners M. Kumarakurubaran and D. Gowthaman, Inspector M. Ravi, Sub-Inspectors C. Krishnan, V. Mariappan and M. Anbazhagan, and Constables D. Sankar Dinesh and S. Kathiravan for their swift action.

Additional Chief Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and Additional Commissioner N. Kannan were among the officers present on the occasion.