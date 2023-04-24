Police sub-inspector in Nagapattinam transferred to Armed Reserve for assaulting man

April 24, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A sub-inspector of police (SI) attached to Nagore police station in Nagapattinam district, has been transferred to the Armed Reserve (AR) for allegedly attacking a man near Vanjore.

Sources said the incident took place at the roundabout near the Vanjore police check-post close to the Nagapattinam-Karaikal border in the late hours of Sunday.

The Nagapattinam police have installed barricades on all the roads exiting the roundabout, to check liquor smuggling into Nagapattinam district from the neighbouring Karaikal district. On Sunday night, when the police were checking a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus S. Arockiya Raj, a native of Nagore, picked up a quarrel with the police personnel. He claimed that because of the barricades placed by the police, there were traffic snarls in the area and he demanded that the police facilitate the easy movement of heavy vehicles.

At this juncture, Pazhanivel, an SI, attached to the Nagore police station who came to the spot, allegedly attacked Arockiya Raj by pulling his collar and slapping him. Police sources claimed that Arockiya Raj was under the influence of alcohol and deterred police from discharging their duty. A video of Pazhanivel attacking Arockiya Raj went viral on social media platforms.

Based on the directions of G. Jawahar, Superintendent of Police, Nagapattinam, the SI was transferred to the Armed Reserve on Monday, police sources said and added the Nagore police have registered a case against Arockiya Raj on charges of deterring a public servant from discharging his duty.

