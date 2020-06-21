Police stations to remain shut in Vellore district today

VELLORE

21 June 2020 00:05 IST

Police stations in Vellore district will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

There are 23 law and order, two all-women, four traffic police and two excise police stations functioning around district.

Each station would be managed by a lone personnel with a box to receive petitions or complaints. The complaints would be immediately conveyed to the control room and the official concerned would be intimated to initiate action, a senior police officer said.

Overseeing this arrangement at the District Police Office in Sathuvachari, on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar said these stations were shut and disinfected. The decision was arrived at after a surge in number of cases in the district and police stations were one place where people visit frequently for one reason or the other. The closure of police stations would help break the spread chain to a certain extent, Mr. Praveshkumar said.

Six police personnel, including a sub-inspector and two children from police quarters, tested positive for COVID-19 and their family members have been isolated. Swab and blood samples were collected from them to rule out the possibility of the spread of the infection.