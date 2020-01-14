Police station in Panruti out of bounds for residents

A police station located in a sensitive pocket in Muthandikuppam in Panruti block remained out of bounds for outsiders with a lone policewoman on duty locking the main gate from inside, citing security concerns on Monday. Sources said the station, which has jurisdiction over Muthandikuppam, Vallam and other sensitive areas, had been without a head for several months. The police inspector of Kadampuliyur station is in charge of Muthandikuppam station.

A number of complainants who visited the station on Monday were surprised to find the main gate locked from inside and returned disappointed. A policeman attached to the station said, on condition of anonymity, that the station had been locked for security concerns.

Anantharaman, 35, of Sorathankuzhi near Panruti, had set himself ablaze in front of the police station on January 9, accusing the police of being partisan while investigating a case.

The victim was rushed to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital and later referred to Chennai, where he died on Monday. Irate relatives of the victim resorted to a road roko at the neighbouring Vallam village protesting against his death. The policemen attached to the station had left to Vallam to maintain law and order. The sub-inspector attached to the station had left the station on an assignment to monitor the written examinations for recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

The police personnel were apprehensive that disgruntled relatives would attack the police station and they decided to keep it locked, according to an officer. The lone woman constable was not able to respond to any of the complainants waiting outside.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that the policewoman was posted on sentry duty on Monday. The constable could have thought that it would be wise to lock the main gate as a precautionary measure in the wake of road roko protest but she was attending to everybody. All the personnel had left to maintain law and order.

They wanted maximum strength at the venue till reinforcements arrived, he added.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050