Tamil Nadu

Police staff collect ₹72 l for kin of colleagues

Police personnel, under the Udavum Uravugal initiative, have contributed ₹72.31 lakh to family members of five police personnel who died in last three months.

Each family was given ₹14,26,750 through the crowdsourced fund. ‘Udavum Uravugal’ is a collective of around 2,900 personnel from the 1999 batch. Launched as a WhatsApp group by head constable Sabarinathan four years ago, its agenda is to provide aid to families of deceased personnel from the 1999 batch.

Till 2020, the collective has offered relief to family members of 18 deceased police officers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 1:00:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/police-staff-collect-72-l-for-kin-of-colleagues/article35530730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY