Police staff collect ₹72 l for kin of colleagues

Five families benefit from initiative

Police personnel, under the Udavum Uravugal initiative, have contributed ₹72.31 lakh to family members of five police personnel who died in last three months.

Each family was given ₹14,26,750 through the crowdsourced fund. ‘Udavum Uravugal’ is a collective of around 2,900 personnel from the 1999 batch. Launched as a WhatsApp group by head constable Sabarinathan four years ago, its agenda is to provide aid to families of deceased personnel from the 1999 batch.

Till 2020, the collective has offered relief to family members of 18 deceased police officers.